Hop Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $177,692.84 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $177,692.84 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

