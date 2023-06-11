Huobi Token Price Hits $2.66 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00010170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $431.20 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

