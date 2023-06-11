ICON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.40 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $175.49 million and $3.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,254,488 coins and its circulating supply is 959,253,880 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

