Injective Protocol Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00022385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $466.53 million and approximately $50.86 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

