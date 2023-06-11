Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Director Acquires $14,728.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) Director Edmund J. Burke purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $14,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ASG opened at $5.23 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
