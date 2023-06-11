Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Director Acquires $14,728.00 in Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) Director Edmund J. Burke purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $14,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ASG opened at $5.23 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 530.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 199,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 168,172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

