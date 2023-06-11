Insider Buying: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Buys £1,795.23 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) insider Robert Forrester purchased 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £1,795.23 ($2,231.76).

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.09. Vertu Motors plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.90 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.90 ($0.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £212.42 million, a P/E ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

