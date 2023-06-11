Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $13.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

