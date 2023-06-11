Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Insmed Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of INSM stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.