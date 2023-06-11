Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.59 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00014237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $39.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00045022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,991,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,518,311 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.