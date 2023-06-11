Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of INUV opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.