Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

