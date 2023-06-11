Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJO opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

