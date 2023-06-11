Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.2% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

