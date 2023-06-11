Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Raised by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.69 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

