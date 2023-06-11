IRON Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,918 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,395,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,693. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

