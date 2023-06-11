IRON Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,033,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,701,000 after buying an additional 371,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,695. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $280.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

