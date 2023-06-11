IRON Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

