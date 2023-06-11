IRON Financial LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 731.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 753,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,983. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

