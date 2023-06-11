IRON Financial LLC Invests $205,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.19. 874,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,171. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

