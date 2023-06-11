IRON Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,793,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,246,000 after purchasing an additional 132,223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 572,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

