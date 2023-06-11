IRON Financial LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $37.14. 2,127,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,214. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

