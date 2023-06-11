IRON Financial LLC Sells 166 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

LMT traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $462.69. 713,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,168. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

