IRON Financial LLC Takes $201,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 74,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 7,058,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

