iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,449 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,531.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 384,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after buying an additional 377,444 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

