iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

