iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Cut by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,175 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

