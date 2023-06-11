iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,397,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,801,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after buying an additional 122,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,406,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.96. 373,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,846. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

