iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.05. 305,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,880. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

