J Arnold Wealth Management Co Buys Shares of 1,300 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.0 %

FDX stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

