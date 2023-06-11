J Arnold Wealth Management Co Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $27.87 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

