J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases Shares of 4,726 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

