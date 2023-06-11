J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 562,308 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562,308 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 0.7% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL opened at $34.44 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

