J Arnold Wealth Management Co Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 6.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 137,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

