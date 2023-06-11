Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 209 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
J has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246.80 ($3.07).
