Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $142,108.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015586 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,090.84 or 1.00077671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00950509 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,305.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

