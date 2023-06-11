JMP Securities Downgrades Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.38.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 1.0 %

DUOL stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.67.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,206,738.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,206,738.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,307.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,460 shares of company stock worth $8,484,100. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.