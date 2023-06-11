JOE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.54 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, JOE has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $115.30 million and approximately $24.54 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

