John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 223,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

