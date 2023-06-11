JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $77.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.