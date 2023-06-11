JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $97.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

