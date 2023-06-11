JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.