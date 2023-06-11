JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $39,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,459,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,913. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

