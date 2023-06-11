Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 355,838 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 18.2% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,438. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

