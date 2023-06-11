Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Resideo Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after acquiring an additional 661,522 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,356,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 361,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 491,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,457. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.