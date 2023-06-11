Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. BWX Technologies accounts for about 0.3% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.