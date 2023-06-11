Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $463.44 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $463.44 million and $22.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00032514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 566,032,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,099,341 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

