Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.82

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $461.76 million and $19.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00044877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 565,731,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,798,308 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

