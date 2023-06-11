KE (NYSE:BEKE) vs. Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Head-To-Head Review

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KE and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE currently has a consensus price target of $23.52, suggesting a potential upside of 40.82%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.0% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KE and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 2.80% 4.40% 2.77% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KE and Ohmyhome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $8.80 billion 2.36 -$200.96 million $0.22 75.91 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 13.89 N/A N/A N/A

Ohmyhome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

Summary

KE beats Ohmyhome on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

