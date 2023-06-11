Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 29.3% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $82.37 million and approximately $118,392.57 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,897,188 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Keep Network Token Trading
