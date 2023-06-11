Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,157,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. 1,958,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,731. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

