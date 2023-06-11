KGH Ltd Buys 85,026 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

KGH Ltd lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,985,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,026 shares during the period. CNX Resources comprises about 2.5% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $33,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNX. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

